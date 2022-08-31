WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 752 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Travis County through 845 PM CDT... At 752 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Austin, Pflugerville, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Mustang Ridge, Onion Creek, Barton Creek, Sunset Valley, San Leanna, Creedmoor, Del Valle, Pilot Knob, Camp Mabry, McKinney Falls State Park and Lost Creek. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3011 9761 3008 9778 3037 9797 3044 9760 TIME...MOT...LOC 0052Z 157DEG 19KT 3020 9775 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather