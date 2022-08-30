WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 244 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Maverick. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 241 PM CDT, Heavy rainfall from earlier this morning has produced an estimated 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across portions of central Maverick county. Runoff from earlier heavy rainfall combined with light rain through this afternoon will lead to arroyo and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Eagle Pass, Chula Vista, Rosita, Paloma, Las Quintas Fronterizas, Siesta Acres, Fabrica, Eidson Road, Elm Creek, Seco Mines and Farias Lake. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather