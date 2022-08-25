WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 308 PM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Kinney and Val Verde. * WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 308 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Del Rio, Brackettville, Spofford, Lake View, Standart, Amanda, Alamo Village, Anacacho, Laughlin AFB, Val Verde Park, Cienegas Terrace, Long Point, Black Brush Point, Diablo East, Amistad Village, Governors Landing, Fort Clark Springs, Laughlin AFB Aux Field, Escondido Estates and Turkey Mountain. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather