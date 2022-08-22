WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

827 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Frio.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 827 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Pearsall, Dilley, North Pearsall, Moore, Derby, Bluff, Divot,

Hilltop, Goldfinch, Frio Town, Schattel, Bigfoot and Three

Oaks.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

