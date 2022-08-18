WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 318 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Williamson, northwestern Caldwell, northeastern Hays, Travis, Bastrop and Lee Counties through 400 PM CDT... At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fedor to near Bear Creek. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Austin, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Elgin, Bastrop, Giddings, Dripping Springs, Lexington, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Uhland, Mustang Ridge and Thrall. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3009 9690 2993 9795 3027 9801 3062 9722 3046 9715 3054 9699 3012 9684 TIME...MOT...LOC 2018Z 339DEG 10KT 3033 9711 3021 9790 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather