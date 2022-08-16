WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

258 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio TX has issued

a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande At Foster Ranch affecting Val Verde County.

For the Rio Grande...including Foster Ranch...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 300 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande At Foster Ranch.

* WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, (4.3 meters), minor lowland flooding into

low areas of the flood plain causes no significant damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this morning

and peak around 14.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall

below flood stage late this afternoon. The river will

continue to fall to 1.7 feet early Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.7 feet on 04/17/1981.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

Rio Grande

Foster Ranc 14.0 1.6 Tue 2 am CDT 6.8 1.7 1.3

