WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 253 AM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 ...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS AND SOUTHERN EDWARDS PLATEAU TODAY... Very hot high temperatures in the 100 to 105 degree range are expected across the Rio Grande Plains and Val Verde County this afternoon. Combined with heat indices in the 105 to 110 degree range, this will create dangerous conditions for those partaking in outdoor activities. Individuals planning to spend prolonged periods of time outside should drink plenty of water, wear light- colored\/loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent cooling breaks in shaded and\/or air-conditioned environments this afternoon. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles! _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather