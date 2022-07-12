WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 705 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Temperatures will continue to fall this evening with most areas now below 105 degrees. For this reason have allowed the Excessive Heat Warning to expire. Additional Heat Advisories are likely for the day on Wednesday for parts of South Central Texas. ...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... now below 105 degrees. For this reason have allowed the Heat Advisory to expire. Additional Heat Advisories are likely for the day on Wednesday for parts of South Central Texas.. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Concho, Mason, McCulloch and Menard. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 705 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Brady, Mason, Melvin, Calf Creek, Camp Air, Katemcy, Grit, The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222 and Us-190 Near The Menard-Mcculloch County Line. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings... County Road 120 crossing East Cow Creek, Katemcy crossing, Behrens School crossing Comanche Creek, Old Katemcy Mason crossing Comanche Creek, Turkey SpringS crossing, Sandy crossing, crossings along County Road 138, crossings along County Road 142, County Road 120 crossing Cow Creek and County Road 128 crossing Reubes Creek. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather