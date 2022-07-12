WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

536 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Edwards and western Real Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Vance, or 16 miles southeast of Rocksprings, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Camp Wood, Vance, Barksdale and Devil's Sinkhole State Natural Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3000 9988 2962 9994 2962 10019 2966 10041

3005 10008

TIME...MOT...LOC 2236Z 019DEG 15KT 2983 10004

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

