WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

523 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Travis and

northeastern Bastrop Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Camp Swift, or 8 miles north of Bastrop, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Camp Swift, Wyldwood, Circle D-KC Estates, Webberville, Phelan,

McDade, Butler and Cedar Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3033 9721 3022 9714 3008 9744 3030 9755

TIME...MOT...LOC 2223Z 067DEG 11KT 3023 9730

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather