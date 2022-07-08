WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 715 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat indices ranging from 103 to 110 and high temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday . * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather