WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

335 PM CDT Fri Jul 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat indices ranging from 103 to 110 and high

temperatures up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHERE...Maverick, Zavala and Dimmit Counties.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HANSFORD AND EAST

CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. There is still a

severe thunderstorm just to the south that is valid until 430 PM

CDT for 60 mph winds and hail up to 1.5 inches.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather