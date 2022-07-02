WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

410 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Val

Verde County through 500 PM CDT...

At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pandale, or 20 miles north of Langtry, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pumpville and Pandale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3018 10176 3021 10147 3003 10142 2992 10176

TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 076DEG 13KT 3011 10153

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

