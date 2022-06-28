WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

657 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM CDT this evening for a

portion of south central Texas, including the following county,

Bexar.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Blanco, east central Kendall and north central Comal Counties through

745 PM CDT...

At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fischer, or 9 miles northwest of Canyon Lake Dam, moving southwest at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Canyon Lake, Spring Branch, Twin Sisters, Fischer and Smithson

Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3003 9829 2999 9823 2994 9820 2979 9840

2999 9851 3004 9830

TIME...MOT...LOC 2359Z 063DEG 7KT 2997 9829

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

