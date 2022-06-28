WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 633 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bandera, southeastern Kerr and west central Kendall Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Comfort, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Comfort, Bandera, Center Point and Camp Verde. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3001 9892 2985 9882 2966 9911 2990 9926 TIME...MOT...LOC 2332Z 060DEG 11KT 2990 9895 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jim Hogg and north central Starr Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Viboras, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. unsecured objects. Viboras. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to LAT...LON 2693 9868 2670 9857 2658 9885 2683 9895 TIME...MOT...LOC 2334Z 064DEG 5KT 2678 9872 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather