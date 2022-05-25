WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Medina County in south central Texas...

DeWitt County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas...

Karnes County in south central Texas...

Frio County in south central Texas...

Gonzales County in south central Texas...

Atascosa County in south central Texas...

Lavaca County in south central Texas...

Wilson County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Bexar County in south central Texas...

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 1237 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Waelder to 7 miles west of

Floresville to near Bluff, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Pleasanton, Pearsall, Cuero, Gonzales, Floresville, Yoakum, Devine,

Jourdanton, Dilley, Poteet, Kenedy, Karnes City, Hallettsville,

Poth, Yorktown, Shiner, Charlotte, Stockdale, Moulton and

Christine.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning

is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in

effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN CALDWELL...BASTROP...NORTHEASTERN GONZALES...LEE AND

FAYETTE COUNTIES...

At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Caldwell to near Giddings to near Muldoon, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Bastrop, Giddings, La Grange, Smithville, Schulenburg, Flatonia,

Lexington, Fayetteville, Dime Box, Round Top, Fedor, Camp Swift,

Circle D-KC Estates, Rosanky, Paige, Muldoon, Tanglewood, Cistern,

Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway and Upton.

Southeastern Kinney County in south central Texas...

Eastern Maverick County in south central Texas...

Northern Dimmit County in south central Texas...

Southern Uvalde County in south central Texas...

Zavala County in south central Texas...

Western Frio County in south central Texas...

* At 1240 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northwest of Frio Town to 16 miles east of

Darling, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Uvalde, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Dilley, Big Wells, La Pryor,

Batesville, Asherton, Chula Vista-River Spur, Blewett, Washer, Las

Colonias, Winter Haven, Uvalde Estates, Cometa, Brundage, Dabney,

Carrizo Hill, Divot and Loma Vista.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

