WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Medina County in south central Texas...

Caldwell County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas...

Guadalupe County in south central Texas...

East central Uvalde County in south central Texas...

Northern Frio County in south central Texas...

Gonzales County in south central Texas...

Northern Atascosa County in south central Texas...

Wilson County in south central Texas...

Bexar County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas...

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1148 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Martindale to Rio Medina to Sabinal, moving

southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Kyle, Seguin,

Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Lockhart, Pleasanton, Selma,

Pearsall, Hondo, Gonzales, Floresville, Luling, Devine, Jourdanton

and Poteet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

