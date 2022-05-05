WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 511 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND NORTH CENTRAL TRAVIS COUNTIES... At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leander, or near Cedar Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Liberty Hill, Jonestown, Brushy Creek, Wells Branch, Jollyville and Seward Junction. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas... Southern Polk County in southeastern Texas... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western West Livingston, or near Livingston, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Livingston, Onalaska, Goodrich, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston and Leggett. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern If on or near Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. ...Ozone Action Day For Friday... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Friday...May 6 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov\/airquality\/monops\/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov\/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org\/conservation-tips\/keep-our- air-clean _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather