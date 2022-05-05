WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

431 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LLANO COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BLANCO AND NORTHEASTERN GILLESPIE COUNTIES...

At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willow City, or

16 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Round Mountain, Eckert, Sandy, Crabapple, Willow City and Blowout.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

