WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 452 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY... At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.