WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

253 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Blanco,

southeastern Gillespie and northern Kendall Counties through 330 AM

CDT...

At 253 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Old Tunnel State Park, or 7 miles northeast of Comfort, moving east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Comfort, Sisterdale, Flugrath, Kendalia, Old Tunnel State Park,

Waring, Albert and Bankersmith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2994 9888 3011 9891 3023 9847 2997 9843

TIME...MOT...LOC 0753Z 260DEG 36KT 3004 9881

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather