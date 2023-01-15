WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1104 AM CST Sun Jan 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds near 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Dallam, Hartley, and Oldham Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could restrict visibility at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Deaf

Smith, Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter, and Sherman Counties.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 34 to 39 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE...Randall County.

