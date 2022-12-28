WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 145 PM CST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 39 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Armstrong, Donley, Hansford, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Palo Duro Canyon, Sherman, and Wheeler Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph * WHERE...The western and central TX Panhandle. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather