WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

516 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

While patchy fog is occurring in the southwestern and south central

Texas Panhandle, fog has generally not been dense overnight and

should not become dense early this morning. Therefore, the Dense Fog

Advisory for these areas has been cancelled.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver County. In Texas, Collingsworth,

Donley, Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts, and Wheeler Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

