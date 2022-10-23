WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

757 PM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OK PANHANDLE AND

THE NORTHEAST TX PANHANDLE...

Winds have come down and RH values have recovered in the 30

percent and higher range. A few isolated spots are breezy with RH

values in the mid 20s, but with continued cooling temperatures

these RFTI's will drop from 3 in the next hour or two. Therefore

the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 8 PM.

_____

