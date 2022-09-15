WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

329 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Armstrong,

southwestern Wheeler, southern Gray, western Collingsworth and Donley

Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 4 miles north of Howardwick to 7 miles

southwest of Hedley. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clarendon, Mclean, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan,

Alanreed, Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3476 10112 3503 10127 3518 10117 3518 10109

3522 10109 3535 10048 3475 10046 3475 10103

TIME...MOT...LOC 2029Z 256DEG 17KT 3510 10088 3479 10075

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

