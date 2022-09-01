WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of

Follett, or 12 miles northeast of Lipscomb, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Follett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather