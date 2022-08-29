WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma...

Northern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 347 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles northwest of Hardesty to 5 miles north of

Stratford, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Guymon, Stratford, Goodwell, Hardesty and Texhoma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Eastland County through 430 PM CDT...

At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Rising Star, or 11 miles south of Cisco, moving

southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rising Star.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3233 9893 3217 9874 3208 9893 3208 9906

3225 9907

TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 308DEG 6KT 3222 9896

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

