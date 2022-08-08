WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 657 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Potter and southern Moore Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm producing a landspout 6 miles west of Lake Meredith, or 17 miles southeast of Dumas. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Landspouts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dumas, Masterson and Four Way. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3574 10162 3558 10171 3565 10209 3594 10198 TIME...MOT...LOC 2357Z 121DEG 3KT 3565 10179 LANDSPOUT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...