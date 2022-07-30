WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

439 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Cimarron and northern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Seneca, or 15 miles northeast of Clayton, moving east

at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Boise City, Felt and Wheeless.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3650 10300 3671 10300 3677 10242 3638 10226

3640 10304 3650 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 2139Z 286DEG 13KT 3660 10298

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

