WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

821 PM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11PM THIS EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma, including the

following counties, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas. Portions of the

Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Dallam,

Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore,

Ochiltree, Roberts and Sherman.

* WHEN...From 11 PM CDT this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become

clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of

creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy

rainfall rates, may lead to flooding, especially in urban and

poor drainage areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather