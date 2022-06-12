WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 AM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 113

degrees.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

* WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat and high humidity events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures 105 to 107 expected. Lower terrain areas

such as the Canadian River Valley will likely see temperatures in

the 108 to 112 range.

* WHERE...All of the OK Panhandle and all of the TX Panhandle,

except Palo Duro Canyon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses.

