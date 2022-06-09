WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...

West central Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 728 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Dumas to 8 miles west of Four Way to 5 miles south

of Channing, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Dumas, Channing, Boys Ranch, Masterson and Four Way.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following counties, Hartley and Oldham.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

- Channing is the most likely place to experience minor

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES...

At 730 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 14 miles southeast of Goodwell to 10 miles west of

Gruver to 16 miles north of Sunray, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Hansford and northeastern Sherman Counties.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather