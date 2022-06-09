WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

651 PM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHWESTERN POTTER...SOUTHWESTERN MOORE

AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES...

At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Channing, or 22

miles southwest of Dumas, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Dumas, Hartley and Channing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

DALLAM DEAF SMITH HANSFORD

HARTLEY MOORE OLDHAM

SHERMAN

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather