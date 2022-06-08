WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

836 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLLINGSWORTH AND DONLEY

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 AM CDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Southwestern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Southeastern Greer County in southwestern Oklahoma...

West central Stephens County in southern Oklahoma...

Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Southern Harmon County in southwestern Oklahoma...

Northwestern Wichita County in northern Texas...

Foard County in northern Texas...

Hardeman County in northern Texas...

Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

* Until 945 AM CDT.

* At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lake Ellsworth to 4 miles southeast of

Goodlett, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...There have been several wind gusts of 60 mph or higher.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Lawton, Altus, Vernon, Frederick, Quanah, Walters, Crowell, Cache,

Elgin, Carnegie, Apache, Snyder, Geronimo, Fletcher, Cyril,

Grandfield, Tipton, Blair, Sterling and Chillicothe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

