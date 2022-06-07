WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

127 AM CDT Tue Jun 7 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON...

ROBERTS AND NORTHWESTERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened. Therefore, the

warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

the Panhandle of Oklahoma. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains

in effect until 500 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT

FOR BEAVER...LIPSCOMB...SOUTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND OCHILTREE

COUNTIES...

At 126 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Mocane to 7 miles southwest of Booker to 6 miles

southeast of Waka, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Beaver, Booker, Forgan, Follett,

Darrouzett, Gate, Knowles, Wolf Creek Park, Elmwood, Farnsworth,

Waka, Mocane, Slapout and Balko.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

