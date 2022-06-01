WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 951 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of the Texas Panhandle, including the following counties: Carson, Gray, Hutchinson and Roberts. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 951 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in Pampa with flooded yards reported via social media. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pampa, White Deer, Lefors, Skellytown and Kingsmill. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather