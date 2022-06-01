WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

502 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Wheeler, northeastern Gray, southeastern Roberts and southwestern

Hemphill Counties through 530 AM CDT...

At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles southeast of Codman, or 8 miles southwest of Miami, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Miami, New Mobeetie, Codman, Lora and Mobeetie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3545 10071 3561 10084 3587 10050 3556 10028

TIME...MOT...LOC 1002Z 236DEG 31KT 3558 10070

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather