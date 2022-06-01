WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

443 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Carson,

northeastern Oldham, southwestern Hutchinson, northern Potter, Moore

and southeastern Hartley Counties through 515 AM CDT...

At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles south of Channing to 3 miles north of

Panhandle. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Dumas, Borger, Fritch, Sanford, Four Way, Valley De Oro, Boys Ranch,

Masterson and Lake Meredith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3594 10203 3578 10126 3537 10149 3539 10178

3539 10191 3536 10214 3541 10238

TIME...MOT...LOC 0942Z 231DEG 15KT 3560 10233 3540 10140

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather