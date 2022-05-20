WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 321 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Texas...Oldham...Deaf Smith...Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...15 to 20 mph. * Relative Humidity...7 to 14 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...2 PM CDT until 8 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather