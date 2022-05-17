WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

727 PM CDT Tue May 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wheeler and

northeastern Collingsworth Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Shamrock, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Shamrock, Dozier, Lela and Twitty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3505 10040 3537 10049 3552 10000 3514 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 0027Z 253DEG 30KT 3519 10026

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather