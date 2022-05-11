WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 651 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Deaf Smith County through 730 PM CDT... At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Black, or 7 miles east of Friona, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hereford. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3475 10264 3487 10258 3486 10220 3475 10232 TIME...MOT...LOC 2350Z 220DEG 16KT 3464 10260 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather