WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 629 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles northeast of Simms to Palo Duro Canyon,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals

outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs,

siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Vega, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland,

Valley De Oro, Washburn, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro

Canyon, Mescalero Park, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

Northern Hale County in northwestern Texas...

Southeastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas...

* At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of

Olton, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Olton, Hart, Kress, Halfway, Seth

Ward and Edmonson.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Lubbock Texas.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES...

At 630 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles east of Lazbuddie to 7 miles northwest of

Olton to 5 miles east of Amherst, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Olton, Hart, and Springlake.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

