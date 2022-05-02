WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

724 PM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY VALUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

Relative humidity values have increased to above 30 percent in the

southeast Texas Panhandle behind a cold frontal passage. Therefore

the Red Flag Warning issued earlier has been allowed to expire at

7 PM CDT this evening.

