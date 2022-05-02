WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 123 PM CDT Mon May 2 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures at or below 32 are expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, the central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. In Texas, the northeast, southwest, and parts of the south central Texas Panhandle. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather