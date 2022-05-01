WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

751 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDALL COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CARSON...SOUTHERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHERN POTTER AND

EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES...

At 749 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe

thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Lake Meredith, or 20

miles west of Borger, moving northeast at 55 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM.

HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and baseball size hail.

SOURCE...Automated weather equipment reported 86 mph at 7:37 PM at

Amarillo 15 NNW mesonet. Several reports of golf ball to

baseball size hail in western Amarillo to Bushland.

IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may

be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes

will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses

will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect

extensive tree damage and power outages.

Locations impacted include...

Dumas, Borger, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Sanford, Four Way,

Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pantex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by

severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay

away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and

neck.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER

COKE CRANE CROCKETT

DAWSON ECTOR FISHER

GAINES GLASSCOCK HOWARD

IRION JONES LOVING

MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL

NOLAN PECOS REAGAN

REEVES SCHLEICHER SCURRY

STERLING SUTTON TAYLOR

TERRELL TOM GREEN UPTON

VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN COLEMAN...SOUTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND NORTHEASTERN

RUNNELS COUNTIES...

At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Drasco, or near

Bradshaw, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Bradshaw around 800 PM CDT.

Lawn around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake

Abilene, Drasco, Camp Tonkawa, Pumphrey, Goldsboro, Lake Winters Lake

and Ovalo.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCURRY COUNTY...

At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of

Hobbs, or 12 miles east of Snyder, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Snyder, Inadale, Dunn, Winston Field, Hermleigh and Randalls Corner.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

FOR BORDEN...NORTHEASTERN MARTIN...NORTHERN HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN

DAWSON COUNTIES...

At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ackerly, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

Ackerly, Gail, Luther, J B Thomas Reservoir, Sparenberg, Vincent,

Vealmoor and Key.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northeast Texas, including the following

counties, Nacogdoches and San Augustine.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1

to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chireno and Denning.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fisher

County through 845 PM CDT...

At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Inadale, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Roby, Hobbs, Longworth, Gannon, Busby, Capitola and Us-

180 Near The Fisher-Scurry County Line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3291 10030 3252 10026 3253 10066 3276 10066

3277 10065

TIME...MOT...LOC 0055Z 265DEG 30KT 3264 10062

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather