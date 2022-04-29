WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ DUST STORM WARNING BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Dust Storm Warning National Weather Service Amarillo TX 709 PM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022 The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for... Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma... Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma... Western Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas... Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas... Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas... Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a dust channel was over Keyes, or 14 miles northeast of Boise City, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include... Dumas, Guymon, Dalhart, Stratford, Boise City, Hartley, Cactus, Sunray, Hooker, Goodwell, Tyrone, Texline, Optima, Keyes, Wheeless, Hough, Felt, Griggs, Romero and Eva. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather