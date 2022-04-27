WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

316 PM CDT Wed Apr 27 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE

COMBINED PANHANDLES...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect for Thursday because it was upgraded to a

warning.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam...

Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith...

Randall and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 4 to 6 Thursday. As high as

5 to 7 Friday.

* Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to

begin around 12 PM Thursday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM

Thursday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to

begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY

MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES...

effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* Affected Area...In Texas...Hansford...Hutchinson...Carson and

Armstrong.

* Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 5 to 7 Friday.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...

Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill...Gray...Wheeler...

Donley and Collingsworth.

* 20 Foot Winds...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent.

