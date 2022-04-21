WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 357 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Sustained south winds to around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...All of the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of the strong winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather