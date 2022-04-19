WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

214 AM CDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE NORTHWEST TEXAS

PANHANDLE...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

PARTS OF THE WESTERN tEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES AND ALSO PARTS

OF THE CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam and

Hartley.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...2 to 4.

* Timing...1 PM to 7 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

FOR PARTS OF THE WESTERN tEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES AND ALSO

PARTS OF THE CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE...

* Affected Area...In Texas...Sherman...Moore...Hutchinson and

Oldham.

* 20 Foot Winds...East to southeast 10 to 20 mph becoming west to

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph following the

passage of a warm front.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent.

* Timing...Critical fire weather conditions beginning around 11 AM

CDT and ending around 9 PM CDT.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather